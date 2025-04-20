AI misuse, Elon Musk ties and DEI reversals top corporate reputation risks: Global survey report

Companies face growing reputational dangers from misuse of artificial intelligence, association with billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and perceived reversals on diversity initiatives, according to a new quarterly Reputation Risk Index released by Global Situation Room, Inc.

The Index, informed by input from over 100 leading public affairs voices—including former heads of state and CEOs on the Global Risk Advisory Council—warns companies to proceed with “more caution” on emerging technology like artificial intelligence.

"Too often companies make decisions without fully accounting for rapidly changing social, political, and consumer realities," said Isabel Guzman, Chair of the Council and former Administrator of the US Small Business Administration.

Association with billionaire Elon Musk also ranked among the top concerns in the Index, which analyses the most negative global news coverage from the first quarter of 2025.

DEI backtracking seen as key threat A notable trend highlighted in the Index is the increasing reputational cost for companies seen as pulling back from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. These risks are amplified as the Trump Administration steps up scrutiny of DEI programs in both universities and private firms.

“Understanding and adapting to these conditions will increasingly be critical in the coming years,” Guzman added, pointing to a new era of corporate accountability.

Don’t chase short-term wins Brett Bruen, President of Global Situation Room, cautioned executives against reactive decision-making driven by political pressure or media cycles.

"The Index has an unambiguous warning for CEOs: If you squander stakeholder and consumer goodwill on these issues, it won’t be coming back anytime soon,” said Bruen. “My advice to them is, ‘Slow down. Make a distinction between transitory and tectonic transitions.’”

Quarterly snapshot of corporate risks The Reputation Risk Index serves as a barometer of emerging threats to companies and organisations, combining data from GSR’s crisis experts and insights from the Global Risk Advisory Council. Topics this quarter ranged from AI ethics and DEI rollbacks to allegations of price fixing and anticompetitive behavior, all surfacing during a period of heightened economic and political turbulence.