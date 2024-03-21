Italy PM Giorgia Meloni seeks $100k in damages over deepfake porn videos
A deepfake image is created by digitally superimposing the face of one person onto the body of another. The deepfake videos in question surfaced in 2022, prior to Meloni's appointment as Italy's Prime Minister.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is pursuing legal action and seeking €100,000 ($109,345) in damages after explicit deepfake videos featuring her were created and disseminated online without her consent.
