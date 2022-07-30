AI predicts how last selfies of Earth before it dies will look like, See photos

AI predicts how last selfies of Earth before it dies will look like, See photos2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
The haunting pictures of how the last selfies before Earth dies will look like, were shared by an account named 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok.
It seems quite impossible to imagine “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like". But an Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generator has made it possible and created the impressions of world's last picture before it ends. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok. The account usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.
The creepy images were produced by the DALL-E 2, an AI image generator. ‘Robot Overloads’ has created the four images that shows human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds.
Human beings looked disfigured with oversize eyes and elongated fingers in all the terrifying images.
Take a look on all the pictures created by AI image generator,
In all the images, it seems that all the defaced skeleton-like humans, in some or the other way, are looking into cameras as a huge explosive goes over their shoulders. One can also see plumes of smoke around a frightening skeleton figure in the images.
In the caption, the AI image generator wrote, “Asking an Ai to show the last selfie ever taken" and has been viewed 12.7 million times."
Over 14,000 netizens remained scared after looking at the pictures and they reacted to the last selfies of earth before it dies.
“I will just continue, not sleeping," one of the user commented, while another joked, “at least the camera quality is good."
Some internet users also suspected that the pictures belong to some other planet, not earth. “The pictures seem like they're from different planets and one's from the moon," a person commented.
Another user said, “Seems some wrong calculation...as earth is safe in background.....this may be some other place."
“Has anyone noticed that all the backgrounds are same just from different angles," someone suggested.
"Maybe we will have a way to live on another planet by then," another Tik Tok user said.
