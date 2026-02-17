AI Summit 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Mumbai, set to meet PM Modi—details here

French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for an official three-day visit to India from 17–19 February 2026, as reported by ANI.

The visit comes at the invitation of Narendra Modi.

During his trip, President Macron will attend the AI Impact Summit hosted by India and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai.

This marks Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Official Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, “Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to the President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport."

“During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. Both leaders will launch 🇮🇳 - 🇫🇷 Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India–France strategic partnership,” added Jaiswal.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) reacts next to his wife Brigitte Macron (L) upon their arrival in Mumbai on February 17, 2026. The French president begins a three-day official visit to Mumbai and then New Delhi, his fourth trip to India since 2018, which will be punctuated by a series of events alongside the Indian Prime Minister. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on Tuesday, where he will meet Macron, and the leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 as per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Check the complete itineary here: The official statement noted that around 3:15 PM on 17 February, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

The statement added that at around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

Macron's upcoming visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership between India and France across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, education and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, in Mumbai, the two leaders will exchange MOUs followed by a press statement. The Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will host an India-France Innovation Forum, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit marks the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

AI Summit 2026 As New Delhi transforms itself into the epicentre of the world's most consequential conversation on artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo.

Ahead of the Summit, he welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development.

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

An extraordinary lineup of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and leading innovators from Silicon Valley and across the globe will gather at Bharat Mandapam as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Taking place from February 16 to 20, the summit—marking the first global AI gathering to be held in the Global South—highlights New Delhi’s determination to help shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and transformative.

At the heart of the event lies India’s bold vision for sovereign AI, underscoring its commitment to building advanced technologies that are self-reliant, ethical, and designed to deliver meaningful impact.

(With inputs from ANI)