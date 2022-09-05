AIIMS doc warns of 3 extremely critical post-Covid symptoms. Read here2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 10:24 PM IST
There are immediate acute situations like brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins, brain inflammation, AIIMS doctor said
Issuing another alert for post-COVID symptoms, an AIIMS Delhi official notified that some signs of the disease can be extremely critical like brain attack or stroke in arteries etc