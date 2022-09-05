Issuing another alert for post-COVID symptoms, an AIIMS Delhi official notified that some signs of the disease can be extremely critical like brain attack or stroke in arteries etc

Post-Covid, there can be a development of complications in brain, there are immediate acute situations like brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins, brain inflammation. Research underway and right now, there is no black & white picture, Prof P Srivastava, Head Deptt of Neurology, AIIMS Delhi told news agency ANI.

This comes at a time when a new study revealed that over 144 million people are affected by Long Covid worldwide. And around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, actually experience the long COVID symptoms.

This means that 4% of people who have been infected with the virus may have Long Covid, though this may be even higher since many do not get tested for Covid-19.

The study has been conducted by a team Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation by collecting data from 2021-22.

What is Long COVID?

Long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the occurrence of new, returning, or ongoing health problems 4 or more weeks after an initial infection with COVID-19. It is also known by other names, including post-acute COVID, post-COVID conditions, and chronic COVID.

What are the most common symptoms for long COVID?

Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.

WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.

What are the treatments?

If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.

Even if it hurts, do not sit quietly, it will make the matter worse. Plan your day carefully and engage in some moderate activities.