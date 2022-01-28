Aim to conclude FTA negotiations by end of 2022: UK, India after first round

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the 32 sessions that took place, 26 policy areas were discussed such as customs and trade facilitation, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, competition, gender among others
NEW DELHI :
India and the UK on Friday concluded the first round of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which saw discussions ranging from issues such as technical barriers to trade, competition and Intellectual Property (IP) among others.
A joint statement made by India and UK said that both the countries aim to conclude the negotiations by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the second round of negotiations was decided to take place between 7 and 18 March.
“The negotiations were productive and reflected our shared ambition to secure a comprehensive deal to boost trade between the 5th and 6th largest economies in the world," UK-India joint statement read.
Both sides acknowledge the importance of ensuring this first round – held virtually over 2 weeks - could proceed despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, the statement further read.