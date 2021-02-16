Aiming to cash in on data, European firms grapple with privacy laws

Aiming to cash in on data, European firms grapple with privacy laws5 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Companies are seeking regulatory guidance on how to avoid revealing personal data
Companies in Europe want to share the personal data of consumers with other firms or turn it into business applications without violating privacy rules, but there is no consensus on how to avoid revealing such potentially sensitive information.
Privacy restrictions in the European Union’s 2018 General Data Protection Regulation initially caused companies to reconsider whether they could cash in on personal data collected on consumers. Now, some companies are finding ways to avoid revealing that data, including consumers’ identities.
