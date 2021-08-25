Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Ain Dubai: World’s tallest observation wheel to open soon. 5 facts

Ain Dubai: World’s tallest observation wheel to open soon. 5 facts

Premium
At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres
1 min read . 12:44 PM IST Livemint

Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions. 

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will open in Dubai on October 21, the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions. At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline.

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will open in Dubai on October 21, the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions. At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline.

Ain Dubai: 5 facts you should know

Ain Dubai: 5 facts you should know

- Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.

- Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.

- From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to corporate and event offerings, it will bring over 19 customisable experiences against the backdrop of Dubai skyline.

- From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to corporate and event offerings, it will bring over 19 customisable experiences against the backdrop of Dubai skyline.

- Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website. Those for adults are priced at Dh130 ( 2,628), and Dh100 ( 2,020) for children aged between 3 and 12 years.

- Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website. Those for adults are priced at Dh130 ( 2,628), and Dh100 ( 2,020) for children aged between 3 and 12 years.

- It will offer experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

- It will offer experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

- Visitors can also access its private cabin that provides full exclusivity.

- Visitors can also access its private cabin that provides full exclusivity.

- Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions. The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

- Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions. The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!