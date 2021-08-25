Ain Dubai: World’s tallest observation wheel to open soon. 5 facts

Ain Dubai: World’s tallest observation wheel to open soon. 5 facts1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.
The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will open in Dubai on October 21, the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions. At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline.
Ain Dubai: 5 facts you should know
- Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.
- From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to corporate and event offerings, it will bring over 19 customisable experiences against the backdrop of Dubai skyline.
- Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website. Those for adults are priced at Dh130 ( ₹2,628), and Dh100 ( ₹2,020) for children aged between 3 and 12 years.
- It will offer experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.
- Visitors can also access its private cabin that provides full exclusivity.
- Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions. The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.
