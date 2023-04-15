AI-powered CXApp skyrockets 1,480% in explosive three-day rally1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:38 AM IST
- Despite the recent significant gains in its stock price, CXApp Inc. remains a relatively small company with a market capitalization of approximately $200 million.
CXApp Inc., a company that recently went public through a merger with KINS Technology Group Inc. via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), experienced a significant surge in its stock price on Friday, jumping by 94%. This surge added to its impressive rally over the past three days, during which its stock price has increased by a staggering 941%.
