Air Canada cancels flight after attendant yells at passenger for requesting blanket. Watch viral video

An Air Canada flight was cancelled last week following a heated argument between a flight attendant and a passenger over a blanket.

The flight, which was about to depart from Casablanca to Montreal, was cancelled after an argument erupted between a female flight attendant and a woman passenger.

A video of the incident that occurred on Friday on Air Canada Flight AC73 has gone viral on social media.

It shows an enraged female flight attendant gesturing angrily and yelling at an unseen passenger in both English and French after she was asked to provide a blanket.

Stress levels are quite high in the sky these days : An Air Canada flight from Casablanca (CMN) to Montreal (YUL) was canceled due to the inappropriate behavior of a flight attendant on July 26, 2024.



The Airbus A330-343 aircraft (C-GHLM) did the taxi aiming a departure while… pic.twitter.com/h3s4fbGF5A — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 27, 2024

“You will behave or we will get off!” the flight crew can be seen saying in the video. “I don’t want no bullying against my crew!”

She also ignored a request to call the flight captain and was filmed storming up the aisle before turning around and saying loudly “Everyone behave! Be quiet … or you’re getting off.”

As the argument started heating up, the attendant called the police to remove the passenger from the plane, said aviation news outlet FL360aero in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In support of the woman passenger, other travellers decided to leave the plane as well, ultimately leading Air Canada to cancel the flight.

Air Canada had said that it was probing the incident and would compensate passengers for their inconvenience.

According to CTV News, Air Canada cancelled the flight, and a different crew was brought in to take the passengers to their destination on Sunday. “Passengers would also be offered compensation for both the delay and the unsettling incident.”

“We are taking this incident very seriously,” Air Canada spokesperson Christophe Hennebell was quoted as saying by the CTV News.