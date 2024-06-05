Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

“Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found. Legal action in the matter is being taken," a police officer said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another incident, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris also received a bomb threat on June 4 after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival here.

Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a hand written note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb". The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday.

“Full emergency was declared at 10:08 am. There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024," the airline had said in an official statement.

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities about the bomb threat handwritten note, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and the airline was fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

