Air Canada sees higher travel demand from India as immigration rises

Canada's largest carrier is targeting the faster rebound in U.S. traffic to boost its hard-hit international routes, through so-called sixth freedom travel where Americans from smaller cities connect through Canadian hubs like Toronto en route to destinations like Europe. "Looking at the summer of (2022) we estimate there will be over 1,000 city pairs on the U.S. translatlantic connecting through our hubs," said Mark Galardo, the carrier's senior vice president, network planning and revenue management.