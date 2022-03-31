Air Canada sees higher travel demand from India as immigration rises

Air Canada sees higher travel demand from India as immigration rises2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
- In view of an increase in travel demand since easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Air Canada said on Wednesday it plans to increase capacity in 2022
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Air Canada said on Wednesday it plans to increase capacity in 2022 and wants to lure more U.S. passengers traveling abroad, as travel demand rises due to an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Air Canada said on Wednesday it plans to increase capacity in 2022 and wants to lure more U.S. passengers traveling abroad, as travel demand rises due to an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Canadian carriers, battered during the pandemic due to the country's tough rules, are seeing a bounce in spring traffic. But higher oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have cast a shadow ahead of the busy summer vacation season.
Canadian carriers, battered during the pandemic due to the country's tough rules, are seeing a bounce in spring traffic. But higher oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have cast a shadow ahead of the busy summer vacation season.
The company plans to increase its full-year capacity by about 150% compared with 2021, or around 75% of 2019 levels before the pandemic. It also expects a 13% to 15% increase in adjusted cost per available seat (CASM) compared with 2019.
The company plans to increase its full-year capacity by about 150% compared with 2021, or around 75% of 2019 levels before the pandemic. It also expects a 13% to 15% increase in adjusted cost per available seat (CASM) compared with 2019.
Canada's largest carrier is targeting the faster rebound in U.S. traffic to boost its hard-hit international routes, through so-called sixth freedom travel where Americans from smaller cities connect through Canadian hubs like Toronto en route to destinations like Europe. "Looking at the summer of (2022) we estimate there will be over 1,000 city pairs on the U.S. translatlantic connecting through our hubs," said Mark Galardo, the carrier's senior vice president, network planning and revenue management.
Canada's largest carrier is targeting the faster rebound in U.S. traffic to boost its hard-hit international routes, through so-called sixth freedom travel where Americans from smaller cities connect through Canadian hubs like Toronto en route to destinations like Europe. "Looking at the summer of (2022) we estimate there will be over 1,000 city pairs on the U.S. translatlantic connecting through our hubs," said Mark Galardo, the carrier's senior vice president, network planning and revenue management.
"This strategy particularly pays off today since sixth freedom demand supports the recovery," Galardo told the carrier's investor day.
"This strategy particularly pays off today since sixth freedom demand supports the recovery," Galardo told the carrier's investor day.
Montreal-based Air Canada is the largest foreign carrier operating in the United States and is focusing growth on cities like Atlanta, Austin and Seattle, he said.
Montreal-based Air Canada is the largest foreign carrier operating in the United States and is focusing growth on cities like Atlanta, Austin and Seattle, he said.
Galardo sees rising immigration to Canada fueling demand from destinations like India, even as the carrier is weighing new routes in Africa.
Galardo sees rising immigration to Canada fueling demand from destinations like India, even as the carrier is weighing new routes in Africa.
On Tuesday, Mexico's privately held Aeromar signed an agreement to jointly market routes through Mexico.
On Tuesday, Mexico's privately held Aeromar signed an agreement to jointly market routes through Mexico.
Air Canada said last week it would add 26 extra-long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft as part of its narrowbody fleet renewal. Air Canada stock was down 1% in midday Toronto trading.
Air Canada said last week it would add 26 extra-long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft as part of its narrowbody fleet renewal. Air Canada stock was down 1% in midday Toronto trading.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!