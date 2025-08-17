Air Canada to resume flights after govt issues directive to end flight attendants' strike

With the Canadian government issuing a directive to end a flight attendants' strike, Air Canada said it would resume flights on Sunday, reported AFP.

"The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and for all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to resume their duties" by 2 p.m. ET," AFP quoted the airline as saying in a statement.

The government directive arrived after Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu moved to impose binding arbitration on Saturday, in which he extended the existing contract until a new agreement is reached.

Over 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job over pay, months after negotiations over a new contract.

After the cabin crew walked off the job early Saturday over a wage dispute, "The directive, under section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, and the CIRB's order, ends the strike at Air Canada that resulted in the suspension of more than 700 flights," the Montreal-based carrier said.

"Restart of operations will begin immediately, with first flights this evening, but Air Canada expects it will take several days before its operations return to normal," NBC quoted the airline statement early Sunday.

"During this process, some flights will be canceled over the next 7 to 10 days until the schedule is stabilized. Air Canada deeply regrets the inconvenience for its customers," Air Canada added.

What CUPE demands? Earlier, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said that its members would remain on strike until the government formally issued an order that they return to work. The CUPE also requested passengers not to go to the airport if they had a ticket for Air Canada or its lower-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge.

The CUPE noted that the chairwoman of CIRB, Maryse Tremblay, previously worked as legal counsel for Air Canada.

According to AFP, Air Canada on Thursday detailed the terms offered to cabin crew, indicating a senior flight attendant would on average make CAN$87,000 ($65,000) by 2027. However, CUPE described Air Canada's offers as "below inflation (and) below market value."

Reacting to the strike, the Business Council of Canada warned an Air Canada work stoppage would exacerbate the economic pinch already being felt from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Air Canada counts around 130,000 daily passengers and flies directly to 180 cities worldwide.