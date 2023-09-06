Air Canada warns passengers to be put on 'no fly list' for refusing vomit-smeared seats2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 04:00 PM IST
As per details, the incident took place on board a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal on 26 August, when two passengers were warned by the pilot that would be put on a no-fly list if they kept complaining.
After two passengers were told to sit in poorly cleaned seats, covered in vomit on a previous flight, Air Canada has issued an apology, reported CNN.
