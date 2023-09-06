After two passengers were told to sit in poorly cleaned seats, covered in vomit on a previous flight, Air Canada has issued an apology, reported CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the incident took place on board a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal on 26 August, when two passengers were warned by the pilot that would be put on a no-fly list if they kept complaining.

“There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was. Apparently, on the previous flight, someone had vomited in that area. Air Canada attempted a quick clean up before boarding but wasn’t able to do a thorough clean," Susan Benson, who was also a passenger on the flight, wrote in a Facebook post published on 29 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell. When the upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do," she added.

Benson wrote that the passengers argued with the crew for several minutes, but a supervisor came over and reiterated that they would have to stay in the vomit-covered seats since the flight was full.

She even remembers how the pilot came down the plane to speak to the passengers and told them “they could leave the plane… and organize flights on their dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no-fly list!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bensen in her post also posted that the explanation given by the flight attendant that the passengers were rude was wrong as they were upset. Later the passengers were escorted from the plane by security.

Bensen went on writing, “For what? Refusing to sit in vomit for five hours!" adding that the airline “literally expects" its passengers to sit in vomit or be escorted off the plane and placed on a "no-fly list!"

Conceding that she didn’t know whether the passengers were placed on a no-fly list, she wrote, “I am ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada. Shame on you Air Canada! shame on you!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the post, Air Canada in a statement said it had issued an apology to the customers 'as they did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled'.

“We are reviewing this serious matter internally and have followed up with the customers directly as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance," CNN quoted the statement as saying.

“We remain in contact with them about this matter," the airline added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}