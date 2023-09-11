Air China jet evacuated after engine fire sends smoke into cabin in Singapore

An Air China jetliner, an Airbus A320 carrying 146 passengers and nine crew members, experienced an engine fire during its landing in Singapore, resulting in nine passengers sustaining injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This incident led to the evacuation of the aircraft.

As reported by AP, the emergency landing occurred around 4:15 p.m. on a Sunday, and the flight had originated from Chengdu in China's Sichuan province, according to a statement from Changi Airport posted on its Facebook page.

"Nine people had minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation", the statement said.

The pilot declared an emergency after reporting smoke in the forward cargo hold and a lavatory. Smoke blurred the lights in the cabin and flight attendants told people to remain calm and stay in their seats after some stood up, a passenger told Chinese media, reported AP.

The fire in the left engine was extinguished after the plane landed, Chinese media said. A preliminary investigation indicated a mechanical failure in the engine was the cause, Air China said in statement posted on social media early Monday.

Air China Flight CA403 issued code 7700 when it was about to arrive in Singapore, indicating an emergency, reported The Global Times citing media reports.

One passenger said on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo that the fire occurred during the plane's descent and that it went on for about 40 minutes, ANI reported.

In addition, passengers are seen sliding down an emergency slide and running away from the plane in another video posted online. A man evacuates with his luggage, prompting netizens on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu to call him out for doing so, according to ANI.

After the plane was in danger, the crew handled the situation in accordance with procedures and organized passengers to implement timely evacuation. Changi Airport in Singapore also launched emergency procedures, according to Air China.

(With inputs from agencies)