Air defence systems engage ‘hostile targets’ in Tehran, Iranian media reports

Air defence systems were heard engaging what were described as “hostile targets” in parts of the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday evening, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

The report did not provide details on the nature of the targets or whether any damage or interceptions occurred.

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Mehr, which is affiliated with Iran’s government, did not elaborate further on the incident, and there has been no independent confirmation of the source or scale of the reported activity.

Authorities in Tehran have not yet issued an official statement clarifying the situation or confirming whether the engagement involved drones, missiles, or other aerial objects.

“Not currently striking Iran,” says Israeli source According to the unnamed security source cited by Agence France-Presse, Israel is not engaged in active military operations against Iran at present, despite heightened regional tensions and ongoing military posturing.

Peace talks in Pakistan remain uncertain Prospective peace talks reportedly being discussed in Islamabad are said to be in doubt, with no confirmed movement toward renewed diplomacy aimed at ending the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Negotiations had been floated earlier as part of broader efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, but no delegations are currently confirmed to be travelling to Pakistan.

Strait of Hormuz remains central flashpoint The crisis continues to centre on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route through which around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports normally pass.

Since the ceasefire extension announced by US President Trump, both Washington and Tehran have shifted focus to control and access in the waterway, which Iran has partially restricted amid the standoff.

Trump orders naval action against mine-laying boats Trump previously ordered the US Navy to take lethal action against Iranian vessels suspected of laying mines in the strait.

“I ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said, escalating rhetoric around maritime security.

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Israel signals readiness for further escalation Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel is awaiting approval from the United States for further military action.

“We are awaiting a green light from the United States — first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty,” Katz said, adding that Israel’s broader objective includes “returning Iran to the Dark Age and the Stone Age.”

Iran rejects pressure, tightens maritime stance Iran has vowed to maintain restrictions on the strait, allowing only limited approved shipping as long as US naval pressure continues. Tehran has rejected demands from Washington to reopen the waterway or abandon its nuclear-related positions.

Naval operations and interceptions continue The US military has also increased maritime enforcement actions, including the boarding of the sanctioned vessel M/T Majestic X in the Indian Ocean, which Washington says was transporting Iranian oil.

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The US Central Command said its forces have “redirected 33 vessels since the start of the blockade against Iran,” underscoring the scale of ongoing maritime operations.

Talks remain uncertain amid military build-up While Trump suggested that negotiations could resume in Pakistan within days, no formal confirmation has been issued by any participating side. Security has remained tightened in Islamabad amid expectations of possible diplomatic activity, though no clear breakthrough has emerged.

The situation remains fluid, with military escalation and diplomatic uncertainty continuing to dominate the regional landscape.