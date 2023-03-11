New Air Force One will stay blue and white, discards Donald Trump’s design

New Air Force One will stay blue and white, discards Donald Trump’s design2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:59 AM IST
- The choice of the plane's exterior colors follows an earlier decision by the administration to scrap a red-white- blue design as favoured by former President Donald Trump.
President of the United States Joe Biden has selected the livery design for the Next Air Force One, VC-25B, a design that will closely resemble the livery of the current Air Force One, VC-25A, while also modernizing for the 21st century.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×