Air India, AI Express to operate 44 West Asia flights on 17 March amid Iran conflict— check details here

Air India and Air India Express will operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Tuesday. Both airlines will maintain their scheduled operations to Muscat and Jeddah.

Air India will operate its regular return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, along with two flights from Mumbai, while Air India Express will continue its scheduled services to and from Kozhikode. Air India Express will also operate its usual flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi (two flights), Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.

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In addition to these regular services, Air India and Air India Express plan to operate a total of 24 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and prevailing conditions at the departure points.

“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” Air India said.

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Dubai airport has imposed restrictions on flights operated by foreign carriers, prompting IndiGo, Air India Group, and SpiceJet to suspend their services to the emirate.

Also Read | Dubai News LIVE: Dubai Airport suspends landing permissions for flights

Meanwhile, Iran launched fresh attacks across the Persian Gulf, disrupting shipments at a key UAE oil hub.

Overnight into Monday, the UAE and Saudi Arabia reported multiple drone and missile strikes. Dubai temporarily suspended flights at its main airport, with some Emirates departures canceled following a fuel tank fire reportedly caused by an Iranian drone.

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The UAE’s Fujairah oil-export terminal was targeted again on Monday, following a strike on Saturday that had temporarily halted some shipments. At the same time, Israel carried out additional airstrikes on infrastructure in Tehran after a series of missile attacks on the Jewish state.

The ongoing attacks indicate that the fighting, which began with US-Israeli bombings of Iran on February 28, shows no sign of easing.

Also Read | Dubai Stocks Fall Into Bear Market as Iran War Enters Third Week

Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal'; Araghchi denies The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil, remains effectively closed, causing global energy disruptions estimated by Morgan Stanley to be twice the impact of the 1956 Suez Crisis.

For the first time, US President Donald Trump called on other world powers, including France, the UK, Japan, and China, to assist the US in reopening the strait by sending warships to escort commercial vessels, though none of these countries have yet agreed to participate.

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“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he mentioned.

Also Read | Will Indians continue to invest in Dubai realty?

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refuted claims that Tehran was pursuing talks or a ceasefire with the US.

During a media briefing, Araghchi mentioned, “The reason we say we do not want a ceasefire is not because we are seeking war, but because this time this war must end in such a way that our enemies never again think of repeating these attacks. I think they have already learned a good lesson and understood what kind of nation they are dealing with.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X