How UK, US & global media are reacting to Air India AI171 crash report

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report on the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, which went down shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The disaster claimed 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 individuals on the ground.

According to the report, a devastating chain of events unfolded just 90 seconds after takeoff, when both engines unexpectedly shut down during the aircraft's initial ascent, resulting in a sudden loss of thrust and a rapid descent.

How the world media covered the Air India plane crash report CNN, a US-based news channel, said, “engine fuel supply was cut just before India jet crash.” CNN further reported on the technical aspect of the crash, quoting safety analyst David Soucie, who noted that the fuel switches were “designed to be intentionally moved,” saying that instances where “all fuel switches were turned off accidentally are extremely rare.”

Credit: CNN.

BBC echoed, "Fuel switches cut off before Air India crash that killed 260, preliminary report says," while also noting that the “cause of the plane crash remains unsolved.”

Credit: BBC.

The Telegraph led with the headline, “Air India pilot asked why fuel had been cut off moments before fatal crash.”

Source: Telegraph.

The New York Times provided a deeper analysis of the report’s findings, including procedural errors, cockpit communication, and systemic safety questions. The headline reads, “Fuel to Air India plane was cut off before crash.”

However, the paper noted that the full picture is still emerging.

Source: New York Times.

The Financial Times said, “Fuel to Air India 171’s engines was cut off seconds before fatal crash.”

Source: Financial Times.

The Guardian took a similar angle with its headline: “Engine fuel switches cut off before Air India crash that killed 260, preliminary report finds.”

Source: The Guardian.

Al Jazeera reported that “Fuel control switches to the engines of an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff last month were moved from the 'run' to the 'cutoff' position moments before impact,” citing details from the preliminary report.

Source: Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera also pointed out a key gap in the investigation, noting that "the preliminary report does not say how the switch could have flipped to the cutoff position" on the London-bound flight departing from Ahmedabad.

Metro, the British freesheet tabloid, placed responsibility on the cockpit crew with the headline: “Air India plane crash investigation focuses on ‘mistake’ made by pilots.”

Credit: Metro.

The outlet also noted, “The airline (Air India) has in recent times worked to turn around its operations after decades under state ownership. The Dreamliner is used on international, long-haul routes and has an excellent safety record until the Air India crash. It comes at a time when Boeing is trying to recover from a string of safety and quality problems.”

The AAIB team, in coordination with investigators from the NTSB (USA), Boeing, GE, FAA, and safety agencies from the UK, Portugal, and Canada (whose citizens were among the victims), is continuing detailed analysis of cockpit recordings, engine components, maintenance records, and pilot actions.

At this stage of the investigation, the report reads "there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers."