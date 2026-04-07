Air India and IndiGo issue travel advisory for Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi flights on 7 April

Indian carriers announce adjusted operations to Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi amid regional disruptions, urging passengers to confirm bookings before heading to the airport.

Two of India's largest airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories for flights operating to and from the West Asia region on 7 April 2026, outlining revised schedules and passenger rebooking options as disruptions continue to affect air travel across the Middle East.

Air India and Air India Express to Run 32 Flights to West Asia on 7 April

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express will together operate 32 flights — both scheduled and non-scheduled — connecting India with the West Asia region on the day. Among these, 16 are non-scheduled services to and from the United Arab Emirates, cleared with the requisite permissions from Indian and UAE regulatory authorities, though they remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at departure stations.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India - Delhi Air India Express - Mangalore Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes __ Sharjah No Yes Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express - Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India - Mumbai Air India Express - Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes No Air India - Delhi Air India Express - Kozhikode Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah: Ad Hoc Flights Replace Regular Schedule Scheduled services to the UAE have been temporarily suspended, with airlines substituting ad hoc operations across key airports. Air India is running an additional Delhi–Dubai sector, while Air India Express is covering routes from Mangalore to Dubai, and from Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Sharjah will see Air India Express flights operating from Amritsar and Kannur. No operations have been listed for Ras Al Khaimah or Al Ain at this time.

Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh Scheduled Services Continue as Normal Not all regional routes have been affected. Scheduled services to Oman and Saudi Arabia remain intact. Air India Express is maintaining its Muscat connections from Delhi and Mumbai, whilst Air India continues its Jeddah service from Mumbai alongside Air India Express flights from Hyderabad, Kannur and Kozhikode. Riyadh remains served by Air India from Delhi and by Air India Express from Kozhikode.

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Intercontinental routes — including Air India flights to and from North America, Europe and Australia — are operating as per their original timetables.

How Affected Air India Passengers Can Rebook or Claim Refunds Passengers booked on suspended routes have been offered two options: rebook to a future date at no additional cost, or request a full refund. Air India has directed customers to process these requests through its website at airindia.com, or by reaching its round-the-clock support line at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999.

Air India Express passengers travelling from UAE stations can rebook onto the airline's additional commercial flights operating between the UAE and various Indian destinations without incurring extra charges. The airline's AI-powered digital assistant, Tia, is also available to facilitate rebooking via WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Both airlines have said they are proactively contacting affected passengers through registered mobile numbers and have urged travellers to ensure their contact details are current and up to date in airline records.

IndiGo to Operate Select Middle East Flights on 7 April With Caution IndiGo has separately advised that it plans to run select flights to and from the Middle East on 7 April, though it has stopped short of committing to a fixed schedule. The carrier noted that flight movements are being closely monitored and that timetables may be adjusted in line with guidance from regulatory authorities.

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"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain pivotal," the airline said in its advisory, adding that any changes would be communicated to passengers through their registered contact details. Travellers have been urged to verify their flight status before proceeding to the airport and to reach out to IndiGo's customer support centre if assistance is required.