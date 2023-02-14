Air India-Boeing deal: US President Joe Biden hails decision, calls it 'historic agreement'
- Earlier on 10 February, reports arrived that Air India signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for about 250 orders and commitments in total, made up of 210 of the A320 single-aisle family models and 40 A350s wide-bodies.
US President Joe Biden on 14 February on hailed Air India's decision to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft and hails it as a 'historic agreement'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×