Home / News / World /  Air India-Boeing deal: US President Joe Biden hails decision, calls it 'historic agreement'

Air India-Boeing deal: US President Joe Biden hails decision, calls it 'historic agreement'

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

  • Earlier on 10 February, reports arrived that Air India signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for about 250 orders and commitments in total, made up of 210 of the A320 single-aisle family models and 40 A350s wide-bodies.

US President Joe Biden on 14 February on hailed Air India's decision to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft and hails it as a 'historic agreement'.

Releasing a statement of Joe Biden, the White House said, "The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing."

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Air India signs agreement with Airbus, Boeing for largest purchase in history

Apart from this, Biden in his statement expressed hope to deepen partnership even further by continuing to confront shared global challenges and create a more secure and prosperous future for people.

Earlier on 10 February, Bloomberg reported that Air India signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for about 250 orders and commitments in total, made up of 210 of the A320 single-aisle family models and 40 A350s wide-bodies.

It further added that Boeing has secured about 290 possible purchases, with 190 737 Max aircraft and the option for 50 more, as well as 20 787 Dreamliners and the same number as a possible top-up, alongside 10 777x aircraft. Though the report maintained the final tally may still change because of the complicated structure of the deal.

With agency inputs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
