Air India cancels New York, Newark flights as monstrous blizzard batters US East Coast

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for 23 February as a severe winter storm forecast to impact the US East Coast on 22 and 23 February intensifies, prompting blizzard warnings across major metropolitan areas. The airline said the developing system — expected to bring heavy snowfall, damaging winds and possible flooding — is likely to significantly disrupt flight operations.

The decision comes as forecasters warn that the storm, initially projected to be moderate, could now rank among the most powerful nor’easters to strike the densely populated corridor in several years.

Air India advisory cites safety concerns In a public statement, Air India said:

“A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast on 22 and 23 February which is likely to have a significant impact on flight operations.

In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February.

Our dedicated teams will be extending all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on this date.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The cancellations affect transatlantic services connecting India with the United States at a time when weather-related disruptions are mounting across the region.

Blizzard warnings stretch from Maryland to Massachusetts The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for communities from Maryland to Massachusetts, including New York City, Long Island and Boston. Forecasters say between 1 and 2 feet (30 to 61 centimetres) of snow is possible in many areas.

Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center, underscored the storm’s unusual scale.

“While we do get plenty of these nor'easters that produce heavy snow and strong impacts, it's been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large of a region in this very populated part of the country,” he said.

The storm is expected to arrive Sunday morning around Washington before pushing toward Philadelphia and New York City, reaching Boston by evening. Some of the heaviest snow is projected overnight Sunday into Monday, with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches (5 centimetres) per hour in certain locations.

The weather service warned that the storm could begin as rainfall in some areas before intensifying rapidly. Gusts up to 55 mph (80 kph) may generate whiteout conditions that “will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.”

Flooding is also possible in parts of New York and New Jersey.

East Coast cities scramble to prepare Municipal authorities accelerated preparations as projections worsened in recent days.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said officials were adapting plans based on lessons from a major snowfall weeks earlier.

“We saw on Friday there was expectation that the likelihood was that we were going to face maybe 3 to 4 inches of snow. Quickly that then changed,” Mamdani said. “So we want to make sure that we make a decision based on up-to-date and accurate information.”

The city deployed additional snow-clearing equipment and expanded geocoding efforts to track bus stops and crosswalks needing clearance.

In Atlantic City, emergency officials warned residents of compounded flood risks.

“I could go on and on probably with a good two dozen streets where we know we will get water and there will be snow on top of that,” said Scott Evans, the city's fire chief and emergency management coordinator. “So you won’t be able to see it until it's too late. So therefore please stay at home.”

Businesses brace for prolonged disruption Private contractors across Long Island and New Jersey prepared for sustained operations.

John Berlingieri, whose firm manages snow removal across large commercial properties, cancelled a planned family trip to ready his fleet of 40 front-end loaders.

“I’m anticipating at least one week of work around the clock,” Berlingieri said. “We’re going to work 24 to 36 hours straight, sleep for a few hours and then go back.”

Churches in several towns cancelled Sunday services. St. Veronica Parish in Howell added an extra Mass on Saturday evening and posted: “Please stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep one another in prayer during the storm.”

Travel chaos likely to intensify The storm approaches just as remnants of a previous snow system were melting away, raising concerns about icy conditions beneath fresh snowfall. With high winds, heavy accumulation and potential flooding converging, air, rail and road networks are expected to face significant disruption.

Air India’s cancellations underscore the scale of the impending impact as the East Coast braces for what meteorologists describe as one of the most consequential winter storms in recent memory.