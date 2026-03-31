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Air India confirms 36 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and West Asia on 31 March – Check routes

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

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Updated31 Mar 2026, 06:24 AM IST
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Air India and Air India Express will together operate 36 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 31 March 2026.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 36 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 31 March 2026.(REUTERS)
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US-Iran War: Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have confirmed they will together operate 36 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 31 March 2026, amid the ongoing war.

36 Flights Confirmed: What the Numbers Mean

Of the 36 total Air India flights, 20 are classified as non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates, covering key destinations including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Air India, IndiGo announce West Asia flights for March 30 - Details here

Air India has noted that these operations remain subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at departure stations at the time of travel. All flights are being conducted with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian regulatory authorities as well as local authorities in the UAE, Air India informed in their official press release.

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ROUTE AIR INDIA AND AIR INDIA EXPRESS IS OPERATING ON 31 MARCH

CountryAirportScheduled OperationsAd Hoc OperationsOperating Sectors
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India - Delhi
Air India Express - Delhi
Abu DhabiNoYesAir India Express - Delhi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai
Ras Al KhaimahNoNoAir India Express - Lucknow, Kozhikode
SharjahNoYesAir India Express - Amritsar, Kannur
Al AinNoNo__
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express - Delhi, Mumbai
SalalahNoNo__
Saudia ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India - Delhi, Mumbai
Air India Express - Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode
RiyadhYesNoAir India - Delhi
DammamNoNo__
BahrainBahrainNoNo__
QatarDohaNoNo__
KuwaitKuwaitNoNo__
IsraelTel AvivNoNo__

International Routes on Other Continents Unaffected

Passengers travelling beyond the region can take some reassurance from the airline's confirmation that all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule. The disruptions, for now, remain geographically contained to select West Asian routes.

Rebooking and Refund Options for Affected Passengers

For those booked on routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended, the carrier has outlined a straightforward set of options. Passengers may rebook to a future date at no additional charge, or alternatively opt for a full refund.

Also Read | Air India to operate 22 flights to and from West Asia region today

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests directly on the airline's website at airindia.com. Those requiring further assistance can contact the airline's round-the-clock customer support hotline at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999.

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Air India Express Passengers: Additional Commercial Flights from UAE

Air India Express has made separate provisions for its own affected travellers. Guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can rebook onto additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India, without incurring additional charges.

Tia, Air India Express's AI Assistant, Now Available on WhatsApp

In a notable operational detail, Air India Express guests with active bookings can also manage their travel arrangements through Tia, the airline's artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345. The move reflects the airline's broader push towards digital-first customer service at a moment when traditional support channels are under considerable pressure.

What is Happening on Iran War front?

The White House threatened further escalation of its military campaign against Iran, which later attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker near Dubai, as the fifth week of war jolts global markets with little sign of relief.

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President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Monday that if Tehran didn’t re-open the Strait of Hormuz, “we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating” electricity plants, oil facilities and “possibly” desalination infrastructure.

Trump has regularly vacillated between saying a deal with Iran is imminent and warning that he’s prepared to increase the military tempo. The threat to water facilities would constitute a war crime as defined by the Geneva Conventions.

(With agency inputs)

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