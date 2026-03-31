Air India confirms 36 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and West Asia on 31 March – Check routes

US-Iran War: Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have confirmed they will together operate 36 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 31 March 2026, amid the ongoing war.

36 Flights Confirmed: What the Numbers Mean Of the 36 total Air India flights, 20 are classified as non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates, covering key destinations including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Air India has noted that these operations remain subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at departure stations at the time of travel. All flights are being conducted with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian regulatory authorities as well as local authorities in the UAE, Air India informed in their official press release.

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ROUTE AIR INDIA AND AIR INDIA EXPRESS IS OPERATING ON 31 MARCH

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India - Delhi Air India Express - Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express - Delhi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No No Air India Express - Lucknow, Kozhikode Sharjah No Yes Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express - Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudia Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India - Delhi, Mumbai Air India Express - Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes No Air India - Delhi Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

International Routes on Other Continents Unaffected Passengers travelling beyond the region can take some reassurance from the airline's confirmation that all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule. The disruptions, for now, remain geographically contained to select West Asian routes.

Rebooking and Refund Options for Affected Passengers For those booked on routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended, the carrier has outlined a straightforward set of options. Passengers may rebook to a future date at no additional charge, or alternatively opt for a full refund.

Also Read | Air India to operate 22 flights to and from West Asia region today

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests directly on the airline's website at airindia.com. Those requiring further assistance can contact the airline's round-the-clock customer support hotline at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999.

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Air India Express Passengers: Additional Commercial Flights from UAE Air India Express has made separate provisions for its own affected travellers. Guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can rebook onto additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India, without incurring additional charges.

Tia, Air India Express's AI Assistant, Now Available on WhatsApp In a notable operational detail, Air India Express guests with active bookings can also manage their travel arrangements through Tia, the airline's artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345. The move reflects the airline's broader push towards digital-first customer service at a moment when traditional support channels are under considerable pressure.

What is Happening on Iran War front? The White House threatened further escalation of its military campaign against Iran, which later attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker near Dubai, as the fifth week of war jolts global markets with little sign of relief.

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President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Monday that if Tehran didn’t re-open the Strait of Hormuz, “we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating” electricity plants, oil facilities and “possibly” desalination infrastructure.

Trump has regularly vacillated between saying a deal with Iran is imminent and warning that he’s prepared to increase the military tempo. The threat to water facilities would constitute a war crime as defined by the Geneva Conventions.

(With agency inputs)