Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Qatar Airways suspend flight operations on 2 March as Dubai airport remains closed

Air India, IndiGo and Qatar Airways were among the airlines that extended their suspension of operations in the Middle East on Monday, owing to the conflict in the region triggered by the war in Iran, while Dubai International Airport remained closed.

Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded around the world as airlines sought to reroute flights to avoid the Middle East. Flight tracking website FlightAware said airlines have cancelled more than 2,700 flights globally and more than 12,300 flights are delayed as of 1720 GMT Sunday.

Air India cancels flights In a post on X, Air India said its operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar remain suspended in view of the situation in the Middle East and the closure of Dubai International Airport.

“In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026," the airline said.

Additionally, some flights to Europe scheduled for 2 March 2026 have been cancelled, as well as the scheduled return legs of these flights, Air India said. The suspended flights include —

• AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham

• AI151/AI152: Delhi to Zurich and vice versa

• AI157/AI158: Delhi to Copenhagen and vice versa

• AI114: Birmingham to Delhi

IndiGo Middle East operations halted IndiGo asked its passengers to refer to its website for the list of cancelled flights, as the suspension of operations extended to 2 March.

“In view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace, has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 2359 hrs IST. Please refer to the list of cancelled flights on our website https://goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.html. This extension is a precautionary measure to ensure that we uphold the highest standards of safety for our customers and crew,” the airline said in a post on X.

International carriers suspend operations The conflict also hit international carriers, especially those operating out of the Middle East.

Qatar Airways announced that it had temporarily suspended all operations owing to the closure of the airspace in the country.

“Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 02 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC),” it said in a post on X on 1 March.

It advised passengers to visit its official website to check the status of their scheduled flights and whether they had been cancelled.

Emirates also suspended all operations to and from Dubai, due to multiple airspace closures.

“Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March,” the airline said in a post on X.

It said that passengers could either reschedule their flights for up to 20 days of their original date of travel, or request a refund by cancelling their journey.

Dubai airports remain closed The Dubai International Airport, in a post on X, said on Saturday that operations at DXB as well as Dubai World Central airports were suspended until further notice.

“Flight operations at @DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice. Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates,” it said.