Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other Gulf destinations on 1 April- Check routes

Two of India's largest carriers — Air India and IndiGo — have each issued formal travel advisories for their Gulf-region operations on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, asking passengers booked on Middle East routes to check their flight status carefully, avail rebooking options where services remain suspended, and keep their contact details updated with the airlines ahead of departure.

The advisories come amid shifting travel conditions across the Middle East that have prompted both carriers to adjust their operations, operate additional non-scheduled services, and in some cases temporarily suspend certain routes while maintaining flights on others.

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Air India and Air India Express: 30 Flights to West Asia, Including 16 to the UAE The Air India group — comprising Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express — will together operate thirty flights to and from the West Asia region on 1 April 2026. This total encompasses both scheduled and non-scheduled services across multiple Gulf destinations.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India - Delhi Air India Express - Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No No __ Sharjah No Yes Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express - Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur Salalah No No __ Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India - Delhi, Mumbai Air India Express - Kozhikode, Mangalore Riyadh Yes No __ Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

Sixteen of those thirty flights are non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates. The airline has clarified that these flights are contingent upon the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at departure stations at the time of operation. All requisite permissions from relevant Indian and UAE regulatory authorities are in place, the carrier confirmed.

"These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE."

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Across its other long-haul networks, Air India has confirmed that all flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions continue to operate per schedule, with no disruption reported on those corridors.

Which Air India Routes Remain Temporarily Suspended? Rebooking Is Free On routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended, the airline has moved swiftly to offer passengers flexible options: a complimentary rebook to a future date or a full refund — whichever the passenger prefers.

Air India has directed affected guests to initiate requests through its official website.

Also Read | US could end Iran war in two to three weeks without a deal, says Donald Trump

"Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund."

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Air India: How to Rebook or Cancel Your Flight Visit the Air India website to submit a rebooking or cancellation request: airindia.com

Contact the 24x7 customer support hotline: +91 11 6932 9333 or +91 11 6932 9999

Air India is proactively contacting impacted passengers via the mobile numbers registered with the airline

Passengers are urged to ensure their current and active mobile number is updated in the airline's system

Air India Express UAE Passengers: Additional Commercial Flights Now Available Air India Express has introduced additional commercial flights from UAE stations to destinations across India, specifically to accommodate passengers whose original bookings have been disrupted. Crucially, these rebookings come at no extra charge.

For passengers who prefer a digital-first experience, Air India Express has activated its AI-powered assistant for rebooking support.

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"Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI-powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345."

Air India Express — Rebook via WhatsApp Message Tia, the airline's AI-powered digital assistant, directly on WhatsApp:

+91 63600 12345

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for rebooking assistance on UAE-origin flights.

IndiGo Travel Advisory: Check Your Flight Status Before Heading to the Airport on April 1 IndiGo has separately issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling on its Middle East services on 1 April 2026, acknowledging that flight schedules may be subject to change given evolving conditions in the region.

Also Read | Trump issues warning to Iran, says open Strait of Hormuz or risk US attacks

“With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important. Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.”

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IndiGo has confirmed that its scheduled Middle East flights for 1 April 2026 are being operated, with ground and operations teams working to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers despite the fluid situation.

IndiGo has confirmed that its scheduled Middle East flights for 1 April 2026 are being operated

Passengers booked on IndiGo's Gulf routes — including services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, and Doha — are strongly advised to verify their flight's current status through the IndiGo website or mobile application before departing for the airport.

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