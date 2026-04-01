Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other Gulf destinations on 1 April- Check routes

Two of India's largest carriers — Air India and IndiGo — have each issued formal travel advisories for their Gulf-region operations on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, asking passengers booked on Middle East routes to check their flight status carefully, avail rebooking options where services remain suspended, and keep their contact details updated with the airlines ahead of departure.
The advisories come amid shifting travel conditions across the Middle East that have prompted both carriers to adjust their operations, operate additional non-scheduled services, and in some cases temporarily suspend certain routes while maintaining flights on others.
The Air India group — comprising Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express — will together operate thirty flights to and from the West Asia region on 1 April 2026. This total encompasses both scheduled and non-scheduled services across multiple Gulf destinations.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled Operations
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India - Delhi
|Air India Express - Delhi
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|No
|__
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|__
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express - Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur
|Salalah
|No
|No
|__
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi, Mumbai
|Air India Express - Kozhikode, Mangalore
|Riyadh
|Yes
|No
|__
|Dammam
|No
|No
|__
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|__
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|__
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|__
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|__
Sixteen of those thirty flights are non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates. The airline has clarified that these flights are contingent upon the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at departure stations at the time of operation. All requisite permissions from relevant Indian and UAE regulatory authorities are in place, the carrier confirmed.
"These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE."
Across its other long-haul networks, Air India has confirmed that all flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions continue to operate per schedule, with no disruption reported on those corridors.
On routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended, the airline has moved swiftly to offer passengers flexible options: a complimentary rebook to a future date or a full refund — whichever the passenger prefers.
Air India has directed affected guests to initiate requests through its official website.
"Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund."
Visit the Air India website to submit a rebooking or cancellation request: airindia.com
Contact the 24x7 customer support hotline: +91 11 6932 9333 or +91 11 6932 9999
Air India is proactively contacting impacted passengers via the mobile numbers registered with the airline
Passengers are urged to ensure their current and active mobile number is updated in the airline's system
Air India Express has introduced additional commercial flights from UAE stations to destinations across India, specifically to accommodate passengers whose original bookings have been disrupted. Crucially, these rebookings come at no extra charge.
For passengers who prefer a digital-first experience, Air India Express has activated its AI-powered assistant for rebooking support.
"Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI-powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345."
Message Tia, the airline's AI-powered digital assistant, directly on WhatsApp:
+91 63600 12345
Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for rebooking assistance on UAE-origin flights.
IndiGo has separately issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling on its Middle East services on 1 April 2026, acknowledging that flight schedules may be subject to change given evolving conditions in the region.
“With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important. Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.”
IndiGo has confirmed that its scheduled Middle East flights for 1 April 2026 are being operated, with ground and operations teams working to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers despite the fluid situation.
Passengers booked on IndiGo's Gulf routes — including services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, and Doha — are strongly advised to verify their flight's current status through the IndiGo website or mobile application before departing for the airport.