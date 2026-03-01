Air India, Indigo issue advisory after Middle East flight cancellations over US-Iran war — who can claim refunds?

Several airlines have halted or cancelled flights to and from the Middle East after coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and subsequent retaliatory actions, prompting airspace closures and safety-related suspensions across the region.

Air India issued an advisory on Sunday, notifying passengers that it is offering full flexibility on bookings for those travelling to and from the Middle East. Many passengers have been impacted due to the ongoing air service disruption.

Similarly, IndiGo also informed passengers earlier in the day that it had temporarily suspended select international flights that use Middle East airspace. The suspension has been extended until 2 March 2026, according to the airline.

Who is eligible for refunds and re-bookings? Air India said that flyers who booked their tickets on or before 28 February 2026 for travel originally planned up to 5 March 2026 will be eligible to reschedule their flight at no additional charge. They can also opt to request a full refund to their original form of payment.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and prioritise the safety of our guests and crew. We encourage you to review your travel plans and check your flight status,” the airline said, urging the passengers to check for more updates on its official website.

Indigo has also announced that passengers can opt for a full refund or reschedule their flight bookings at no additional cost. The waiver applies to travellers flying to and from the Middle East, as well as other impacted international sectors, for bookings made on or before 28 February 2026, with travel scheduled until 7 March 2026.

“In the event your booking or a flight operating over this airspace is affected, updates will be communicated directly through the contact details provided during booking and web check-in,” the airline said in a separate X post.

Flight cancellations The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday informed that 444 flights of domestic carriers are expected to be cancelled on 1 March due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, SpiceJet said that additional flights have been cancelled between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to airspace closure in the country.

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the airline said in an X post.

Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have closed their airspace after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, AFP reported.