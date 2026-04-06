Air India, IndiGo issue April 6 advisory: Limited flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah. Check details

Air travel between India and key West Asian hubs is set to operate under a revised schedule on 6 April 2026, as Air India and Air India Express announce a mix of scheduled and ad hoc services, while IndiGo signals selective operations to the Middle East. The advisory comes amid evolving operational constraints, prompting airlines to emphasise flexibility, passenger communication, and safety.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 30 flights to and from the West Asia region on 6 April, combining scheduled and non-scheduled services. Notably, 10 of these will be ad hoc flights to the United Arab Emirates, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at departure stations.
The airline clarified that these services are being conducted with full regulatory clearance:
“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.”
Across UAE airports—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah—scheduled operations remain suspended, with only select non-scheduled flights operating on specific sectors such as Delhi, Mangalore, Amritsar, and Kannur.
In contrast to the UAE, scheduled services continue to operate in parts of Oman and Saudi Arabia. Flights to Muscat, Jeddah, and Riyadh remain active across both Air India and Air India Express networks, covering major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.
However, services to Salalah and Al Ain remain fully suspended.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled Operations
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India - Delhi
|Air India Express - Mangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Delhi
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|Yes
|__
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|__
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|Salalah
|No
|No
|__
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi, Mumbai
|Air India Express - Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore
|Riyadh
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi
|No
|No
|__
|Dammam
|No
|No
|__
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|__
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|__
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|__
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|__
Air India confirmed that all long-haul routes to North America, Europe, Australia and other regions are operating as scheduled, insulating international connectivity beyond West Asia from current disruptions.
Passengers impacted by suspended routes are being offered flexibility, with the airline stating:
“Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.”
Travellers can manage changes via the airline’s official website or contact round-the-clock customer support.
Additionally, Air India Express passengers departing from UAE stations can rebook without fees onto alternate flights. The airline is also deploying direct outreach via registered mobile numbers and its AI-powered assistant:
“Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options.”
Parallel to Air India’s advisory, IndiGo indicated a more cautious operational stance, noting that it will operate select flights to and from the Middle East, with schedules under continuous review.
The airline advised passengers:
“Verify your flight status before heading to the airport.”
“Notifications regarding any changes will be sent to your registered contact details.”
“For support, our contact centre remains available to assist with queries.”
Reinforcing its operational priorities, the airline added:
“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew continue to be our top priority. We thank you for your patience and cooperation.”
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