Air India plane crash: Airline issues hotline number for foreign nationals - check details

Amid the rising requests for details from Air India plane crash victims family members, Air India has issued another hotline number for foreign nationals. This is the second hotline number released by Air India, other than the initial one released some time back. There were at least 53 British nationals aboard the aircraft among the total of 242. Passengers of other nationalities were also aboard the flight, and this number would cater to their relatives, friends, and family.

Air India took to social media to update about the new hotline number, while also requesting media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline numbers seeking details. The post reads, "In addition to the dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444, we have added another hotline number for foreign nationals +91 8062779200.

“Air India requests media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline number,” the post continues.

The UK government has also issued an advisory for British nationals who wish to enquire about their friends and family aboard the aircraft. “We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” the statement read.

In another major update, Western Railway will run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai to ease passenger traffic.

“According to a notification from Western Railway, Train No. 09497 will depart from Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 pm on Thursday and reach Delhi Junction at 2:45 pm the next day. The train (train no. 09498) will then complete a return trip to Ahmedabad from Delhi on Friday,” reads the report.