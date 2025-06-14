Air India Plane Crash: King Charles to honour victims with minute’s silence and black armbands at his birthday parade

The Royal Family will pay tribute to the victims of the recent Air India crash during Saturday’s ‘Trooping the Colour’, the King’s official birthday parade.

Advertisement

The move comes after a tragic aircraft disaster in Ahmedabad, western India, claimed at least 241 lives on Thursday.

Royals to pay tribute to Air India crash victims at Trooping the Colour A palace spokesperson confirmed that King Charles III had requested changes to this year’s event "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy".

As part of the tribute, a minute’s silence will be observed after the King inspects the guard at Horse Guards Parade. The silence will be signalled with the traditional Last Post and Reveille, played by military buglers.

The King, along with senior members of the Royal Family, will wear black armbands. Those riding in the ceremonial procession, including postilions, coachmen and coachwomen from the Royal Mews, will also wear black armbands as a gesture of mourning. However, family members dressed in civilian clothing will not be required to wear them.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India shares first official response

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also issued a personal statement expressing their shock and sympathy. “We are desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad,” it read. “Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected.”

The palace also praised the emergency services for their efforts in responding to the disaster. Union flags across all royal residences and government buildings were flown at half-mast today in honour of those who lost their lives.