Air India plane crash: Pakistan PM says ‘heartbreaking tragedy’; Nawaz Sharif extends sympathies to PM Modi, Indians

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad, which claimed over 200 lives. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Nawaz Sharif: ‘Loss transcends borders’ Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the human cost of the disaster. In his statement on X, he said: "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: ‘Profound condolences to India’ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also offered his sympathies, highlighting the scale of the tragedy: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India."

Deadly crash minutes after takeoff The crash, which occurred shortly after the Boeing 787 took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London, has drawn international reactions and solidarity, with leaders from across the world mourning the loss of lives.

A London-bound Air India Dreamliner (AI171) carrying 242 people crashed into the BJ Medical College complex near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday (June 12), triggering a massive blaze.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which took off at 1.39 PM, reportedly issued a ‘Mayday’ call before plummeting just 600-800 feet into the densely populated area adjacent to the airport.

Vijay Rupani among dead, one miraculous survivor Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was confirmed dead by BJP leader C R Patil. Amid the devastation, one survivor was identified — Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated on 11A.

Nationalities and crew onboard Of the 242 people onboard, 230 were passengers: 169 Indian, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. The crew included two pilots and 10 flight attendants. The aircraft was captained by Sumeet Sabharwal (8,200 flying hours) and co-piloted by Clive Kundar (1,100 hours).

Emergency efforts underway The aircraft crashed into a hostel building in the medical college campus, setting off intense flames that charred trees, buildings, and parked vehicles.

A Gujarat health official said DNA testing will be needed for identification due to severe burns. Though no official toll was released, reports indicate over 200 bodies have been recovered.

Air India, PM Modi and others respond Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran said: “We are heartbroken. This is an unbearable tragedy. We have activated our emergency response centre and are working to support families.”

CEO Campbell Wilson added, “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. We are working with authorities on all emergency response efforts.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

King Charles III expressed shock: “Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected… across so many nations.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the images from Ahmedabad “devastating,” noting many British nationals were aboard.

Rescue teams continue to sift through the wreckage in search of clues and possible survivors. As the nation mourns, the focus now shifts to investigation and support for the families affected by this unprecedented tragedy.

