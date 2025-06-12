Air India plane crash: UK Govt issues helpline number for British nationals - Check details

The UK government has issued a new helpline number for British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family who were aboard the Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000: UK Government,” read the recent statement, according to ANI.

The Air India plane that crashed was carrying 242 members aboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among the passengers, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present, according to reports.

