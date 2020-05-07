WASHINGTON : National carrier Air India would run seven non-scheduled commercial flights from the US to India to bring back hundreds of Indian nationals, who could not return home due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Due to the limited number of seats available, the Indian Embassy in Washington said it will run a computerised draw of lots to identify names of the Indian nationals for the special seven flights back home.

The Indian government is running one of the biggest evacuation exercise named Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. As part of the plan, Air India will run 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Washington said the special flights from US to India would begin from May 9. "Since the number of seats on the flights would be limited, passengers with the compelling cases such as those facing medical emergencies or requiring return due to bereavement in the family, students, pregnant women, elderly or those facing expiry of visas will be given priority, and identified through an electronic random selection method," the embassy said.

The first of the series of seven flights will fly from San Francisco to Mumbai and Hyderabad on May 9 and the second flight from the city will fly to New Delhi and Bengaluru on May 13, the Indian embassy here said in a media release.

Tickets for these flights range from USD 1362 (over ₹1 lakh) for economy class to USD 3722 (over ₹2 lakh) for business and USD 5612 (over ₹4 lakh) for the First-Class passengers.

The embassy cautioned that the one-way fares mentioned are provided by Air India and subject to change. Additional fare may be charged for domestic sectors.

Air India has scheduled two flights from Newark, in New Jersey on May 10 (to Mumbai and Ahmedabad) and May 14 (to Delhi and Hyderabad). Similarly, two flights have been scheduled from Chicago on May 11 (to Mumbai and Chennai) and May 15 (Delhi and Hyderabad). The solo flight from Washington DC on May 12 will fly to Delhi and Hyderabad.

