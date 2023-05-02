Air India’s Kathmandu flight aborts landing due to unstable approach

An Air India flight from Delhi to Kathmandu aborted landing due to a “unstable approach" at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).
After the unstable approach of the aircraft the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the Air India pilot to go-around and after 20 minutes the flight was landed safely.
“It was a go-around due to an unestablished approach," said an ANI report quoting DGCA.
“Immediately after the unstable approach at Kathmandu airport the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the AI pilot to go-around and after 20 minutes the flight landed safely," said the ANI report quoting sources.
A detailed report of the incident has been sent to the India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
On Saturday, an Air India flight AI346 en route to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather and congestion in Singapore.
Recently, a flydubai flight had caught fire upon takeoff from Kathmandu but landed safely at Dubai International (DXB) Airport. The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit.
The crew followed a standard operating procedure and continued its journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.
(With inputs from agencies)
