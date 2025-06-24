Air India suspends flights to and from Middle East, North America, Europe amid Iran-Israel war

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iranian missile strikes on US base in Qatar, Air India on Tuesday morning (June 24) announced the immediate suspension of all flights to the region and routes connecting to the East Coast of North America and Europe.

“Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The decision follows heightened geopolitical instability in the region after Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks on US military installations, including the Al Udeid base in Qatar.

Flights diverted and re-routed According to the airline, all India-bound flights from North America are either returning to their points of origin or being re-routed away from conflict zones and closed airspaces.

“Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins, and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces,” the spokesperson explained.

Air India has urged travelers to remain patient as the crisis unfolds.

“We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control,” the airline said, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Safety remains top priority Reassuring the public, Air India emphasised that the safety of its passengers and crew remains paramount.

“Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority,” the statement concluded.