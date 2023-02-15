Air offensive soon? Russia, Ukraine prepare for escalating onslaught, US intelligence says
‘Russia has substantial aircraft … and a lot of capability left,’ as per US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Vladimir Putin's forces are gathering fighter jets and helicopters not far from the Ukrainian border, raising the possibility that they intend to convert their invasion into an air fight, according to the Financial Times that quoted two defence officials as saying.
