Vladimir Putin's forces are gathering fighter jets and helicopters not far from the Ukrainian border, raising the possibility that they intend to convert their invasion into an air fight, according to the Financial Times that quoted two defence officials as saying.

The likelihood that Russia will switch to an air battle is highest given how weak their land forces are, said one of the sources. The Ukrainians require as many air defence systems and as much ammo as they can get if they are to survive, the source added.

According to the source, the US alerted other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to the increase of aircraft along the Russia-Ukraine border by sharing an intelligence assessment, which stoked calls for urgent shipments of air defence equipment and artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

In light of Russia's escalating onslaught and the approaching anniversary of its invasion, NATO officials said that the deployment of aircraft would make it imperative to send air-defence systems into Ukraine as soon as feasible.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin allegedly brought up the threat posed by Russia's sizable surviving air force in a meeting with NATO members.

According to Austin, “Russia has substantial aircraft … and a lot of capability left". In the event that Russia decides to use its air force in the conflict, the US wants to be sure they have the means to defend themselves, he said.

Meanwhile, Austin predicted that Ukraine would start an offensive against Russia soon. Several more Russian soldiers were being deployed to the front lines, but Austin said that many of them lacked adequate training and equipment.

For the time being, the UK has stayed strong in its refusal to provide Ukraine fighter jets, claiming that they are not now a priority and that it will take a long time to train Ukrainian pilots.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, upon being asked about the situation, stated that Western nations were concentrating on giving help in the form of ammunition and surface-to-air missiles. He made an attempt to explain how supplying fighter jets might be more challenging. According to him, giving a Formula One car is extremely different from giving a normal car to someone that one may comfortably drive, giving an analogy for sending fighter jets.