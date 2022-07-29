Air purifier kills COVID in seconds: IITK-backed startup on how it works

Noting that the purifier deactivates the germs using UV-C irradiation and bombardment with OH radicals such that it is optimised for higher residence time and intensity, Ravi Kaushik, the company's chief executive officer, said “The germs and microbes are captured using coated filters and then destroyed by the OH radicals formed due to the process of ionisation and continuous UVC irradiation inside the purifier," Kaushik added.