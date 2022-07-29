Air purifier kills COVID in seconds: IITK-backed startup on how it works

Air purifier kills COVID in seconds: IITK-backed startup on how it works1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
As the contagious COVID virus continues to mutate into new variants, scientists and researchers pursue their searches to find ways to combat the infections. In a recent invention, an Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur-backed startup developed an air purifier which it says can ‘deactivate’ Covid-19 virus in a minute.
AiRTH has jointly developed this Anti-Microbial Air Purifier Technology jointly at the two IIT campuses.
“A technology named “Anti-Microbial Air Purification Technology", developed jointly at #IITKanpur and @iitbombay , has proven to be a path-breaking innovation against both air pollutants and the coronavirus," IIT Kanpur tweeted.
“The technology, developed by AiRTH, not only purifies the air but destroys germs, as well, thereby ensuring complete protection. Having been tested at CSIR-IMTECH, it has proven to be able to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 virus with an efficacy of 99.9% within just 1 minute," the tweet added.
Noting that the purifier deactivates the germs using UV-C irradiation and bombardment with OH radicals such that it is optimised for higher residence time and intensity, Ravi Kaushik, the company's chief executive officer, said “The germs and microbes are captured using coated filters and then destroyed by the OH radicals formed due to the process of ionisation and continuous UVC irradiation inside the purifier," Kaushik added.
