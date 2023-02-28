Airbnb’s $24 billion gain fails to dissuade bears

To be sure, the shares aren’t as expensive as they once were, coming off the back of a 49% slump in 2022. Having been a major beneficiary of the work and lifestyle changes wrought by the pandemic, Airbnb is starting to see some of the trends it gained from — such as people renting large rural homes for weeks or months at a time — reverse and travelers opt for shorter stays in big cities and more international destinations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}