Airbus, Boeing court Air India in blockbuster aircraft upgrade

GE CEO Larry Culp discussed the strategy for GE Aerospace, the engine business he will lead, having spun off its energy and health-care divisions. In his first appearance in the role at the air show, Culp said the company chose GE Aerospace as the name for the aviation unit to reflect its “wider strategic aperture" beyond the traditional engine business. While it’s premature to discuss details the expansion, the unit will have the financial strength to grow organically and through acquisitions, he said.

