Airbus earns record net profit of 4.2 billion euros in 2022
- Net profit rose one percent to 4.2 billion euros ($4.5 billion) as Airbus delivered 661 aircraft last year despite original plans to hand over 720 to clients.
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Thursday profits soared to a record level in 2022 despite supply chain problems limiting its ability to increase production.
