A life-threatening incident happened in Massachusetts, US after a passenger took control of a small plane from an ailing pilot and crash-landed on an island.

The Washington Post reported about this shocking incident that took place on Saturday afternoon near Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts.

The 79-year-old pilot suffered an emergency during the plane’s final approach. As a result, a female passenger overtook the control of the throttle and tried to land the plane. However, it resulted in hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half.

The unwell pilot was immediately flown to a Boston hospital in life-threatening condition. The passenger was uninjured and released from a local hospital.

According to the report by The Post, The 2006 Piper Meridian airplane departed from Westchester County, New York, earlier Saturday afternoon. The pilot and passenger both are residents of Connecticut.

Meanwhile, police, National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

The aircraft has been removed from the runway and taken to a secure location at the airport.