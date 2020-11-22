Airlifts and body bags. Inside the French hospital hit hardest by Covid-19

Ms. Descamps and her team were so nervous about confronting the virus that they often overdressed in protective gear, simply to reassure themselves, she said. (Ms. Descamps lost her grandfather to it over the summer.) Her responsibilities now include inviting desperate families to say a final goodbye while limiting their exposure. Those families know something is wrong when they get the call, since visits are otherwise forbidden and exceptions are made for only a few minutes. When patients die of Covid-19 here, most tend to die alone.