Airline plays R-rated movie with graphic nudity and explicit sexual content on flight; passengers can’t turn it off

Passengers on the flight were shocked when a technical glitch caused an R-rated movie to be played. The inappropriate content prompted concerns, especially among families.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Oct 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Airline plays R-rated movie with explicit nudity on family flight; passengers not allowed to turn it off
Airline plays R-rated movie with explicit nudity on family flight; passengers not allowed to turn it off(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Pictures Classics)

Passengers on a recent Qantas flight from Australia to Japan were surprised when, due to a technical problem, an R-rated movie was played on all screens.

A passenger shared that there was no way to stop the movie, which featured explicit nudity and inappropriate text messages. The incident raised concerns among travellers, especially those with families.

Also Read | Celebrity in Sean Diddy Combs’ sex-tape going through ‘total nightmare’

Qantas confirmed the incident, explaining that individual movie choices were unavailable due to a technical issue. As a result, the flight crew asked passengers for a movie suggestion, and the film Daddio was played for everyone on board.

The 2023 movie stars Dakota Johnson, Marcos A. Gonzalez and Sean Penn. The movie is about a woman who gets into a taxi at a New York airport. She starts discussing with the driver. Both share personal details about their life.

The movie contains scenes with graphic nudity and explicit sexual content, making it unsuitable for all audiences, especially on a family flight.

Also Read | Agra teacher dies after getting hoax call about daughter’s ‘sex scandal’

A passenger posted on Reddit, describing the situation. The passenger explained that the flight's entertainment system was down. After a delay, the pilot decided to proceed with the journey. Since there were no individual options for entertainment, the crew played a movie on all the screens, which passengers could not pause, dim or turn off.

The passenger noted that the content was uncomfortable for everyone on board, particularly families with children. Replacing the movie with a more appropriate, kid-friendly film took about an hour. They played PG-rated Inside Out 2.

Qantas apologises

A Qantas spokesperson issued an apology on behalf of the airline. The airline is now reviewing how the movie was selected in the first place, ensuring such situations are avoided in the future.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man arrested as girlfriend bleeds to death after sex in hotel

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience," they told Skynews.com.au.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldAirline plays R-rated movie with graphic nudity and explicit sexual content on flight; passengers can’t turn it off

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.