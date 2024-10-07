Passengers on the flight were shocked when a technical glitch caused an R-rated movie to be played. The inappropriate content prompted concerns, especially among families.

Passengers on a recent Qantas flight from Australia to Japan were surprised when, due to a technical problem, an R-rated movie was played on all screens.

A passenger shared that there was no way to stop the movie, which featured explicit nudity and inappropriate text messages. The incident raised concerns among travellers, especially those with families.

Qantas confirmed the incident, explaining that individual movie choices were unavailable due to a technical issue. As a result, the flight crew asked passengers for a movie suggestion, and the film Daddio was played for everyone on board.

The 2023 movie stars Dakota Johnson, Marcos A. Gonzalez and Sean Penn. The movie is about a woman who gets into a taxi at a New York airport. She starts discussing with the driver. Both share personal details about their life.

The movie contains scenes with graphic nudity and explicit sexual content, making it unsuitable for all audiences, especially on a family flight.

A passenger posted on Reddit, describing the situation. The passenger explained that the flight's entertainment system was down. After a delay, the pilot decided to proceed with the journey. Since there were no individual options for entertainment, the crew played a movie on all the screens, which passengers could not pause, dim or turn off.

The passenger noted that the content was uncomfortable for everyone on board, particularly families with children. Replacing the movie with a more appropriate, kid-friendly film took about an hour. They played PG-rated Inside Out 2.

Qantas apologises A Qantas spokesperson issued an apology on behalf of the airline. The airline is now reviewing how the movie was selected in the first place, ensuring such situations are avoided in the future.

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience," they told Skynews.com.au.