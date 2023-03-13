Airline seating fees for families are target of proposed legislation
- Transportation Department’s request to US lawmakers follows Biden’s criticism of what he calls junk fees.
The Transportation Department has proposed legislation that would guarantee families flying on U.S. airlines could sit together without additional fees.
The Transportation Department has proposed legislation that would guarantee families flying on U.S. airlines could sit together without additional fees.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent letters to Congressional leaders on Friday urging them to pass the proposed bill. There is no guarantee the bill will pass through the divided Congress.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent letters to Congressional leaders on Friday urging them to pass the proposed bill. There is no guarantee the bill will pass through the divided Congress.
The proposed legislation comes as the Biden administration has promised to crack down on what it calls junk fees, the ambiguous surcharges tacked onto concert tickets, banking services and airline tickets.
The proposed legislation comes as the Biden administration has promised to crack down on what it calls junk fees, the ambiguous surcharges tacked onto concert tickets, banking services and airline tickets.
In his State of the Union address in February, President Biden said his administration will target additional fees airlines charge for seat assignments, particularly those that families pay so they can sit with their children.
In his State of the Union address in February, President Biden said his administration will target additional fees airlines charge for seat assignments, particularly those that families pay so they can sit with their children.
“We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for a family just to be able to sit together," Mr. Biden said. “Baggage fees are bad enough. Airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage."
“We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for a family just to be able to sit together," Mr. Biden said. “Baggage fees are bad enough. Airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage."
The DOT recently launched a family seating dashboard that shows which airlines guarantee adjacent seats for children 13 years old and under at no additional cost. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines are the three U.S. carriers that promise fee-free family seating, according to the dashboard.
The DOT recently launched a family seating dashboard that shows which airlines guarantee adjacent seats for children 13 years old and under at no additional cost. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines are the three U.S. carriers that promise fee-free family seating, according to the dashboard.
United Airlines announced changes to its seat-map tool in February to make it easier for parents to book airplane seats next to their children 12 and under without paying a fee. The DOT’s dashboard tracks fee-free seating for children 13 and under, and counts airlines that put this guarantee in their customer service plan so that DOT can enforce it.
United Airlines announced changes to its seat-map tool in February to make it easier for parents to book airplane seats next to their children 12 and under without paying a fee. The DOT’s dashboard tracks fee-free seating for children 13 and under, and counts airlines that put this guarantee in their customer service plan so that DOT can enforce it.
United hasn’t made such a guarantee, a DOT spokesman said.
United hasn’t made such a guarantee, a DOT spokesman said.
The department is also looking into seat fees under the federal rule-making process. Because it can take months or years to change a rule, the department says it has proposed legislation to Congress so a change could happen sooner.
The department is also looking into seat fees under the federal rule-making process. Because it can take months or years to change a rule, the department says it has proposed legislation to Congress so a change could happen sooner.
Write to Allison Pohle at allison.pohle@wsj.com
Write to Allison Pohle at allison.pohle@wsj.com