Airlines are going to need big data to recover from Covid

Alternative sources of information are likely to come in three main forms, according to Ranson. Social media chatter like that monitored by Migacore, bought by travel analytics business Cirium Ltd. last year, could tip off airlines early to newly-popular destinations, allowing them to raise prices or capacity to take advantage. Credit card data could also indicate when people are likely to start traveling more, with spending on fine dining, jewelry and theater tickets correlating particularly well with air ticket demand. Information from mobile phone and communication platforms like Zoom can also show when voice traffic between cities is heating up, a potential precursor to physical travel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}