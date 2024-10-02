Airlines avoid Middle East, ground flights as tensions escalate
SummaryAirlines are adjusting flight routes and grounding planes as the industry monitors the situation in the Middle East.
European and Gulf airlines said they are adjusting flight routes and grounding planes as tensions in the Middle East escalate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.
