Airlines, logistics firms seek clarity on storage, supply

Logistics companies and airlines, the key links to vaccine distribution, may have the capabilities to transport novel coronavirus vaccines but will have to ramp up capacity to cater to the needs of over a billion citizens across India’s rural and urban belt, industry experts said.

However, this can only be done when pharma companies conclude the trials and the vaccines are finalized and ready for distribution for the mass immunization drive. So far, four major vaccine developers have announced the results of their late-stage trials, including Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V, raising hopes that a vaccine will hit the market soon.

“What we need is capacity. There is nobody who is distributing a billion doses (presently). This is a task which no single player can do alone, neither the government nor a single private player, and every hand which is available will be needed," said R.S. Subramanian, senior vice-president and managing director, DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.

The nature of the vaccines that will eventually be manufactured in India or imported will determine the type of supply chain support India will need, as each vaccine will require different storage and logistics plans. “This is the most important trigger. As of now it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be needed and supplied," Subramanian added.

According to a 20 September DHL white paper, titled ‘Delivering Pandemic Resilience’, covid-19 vaccines will likely be transported on air freight for longer distances.

“To ensure global coverage for the next two years, some 200,000 movements by pallet shippers on 15,000 flights may be needed. In downstream distribution, accommodating the stringent temperature requirements will be even more challenging," the paper said.

“Different platforms will likely come with different temperature requirements for transportation and storage. As a result, regional distribution capabilities, as well as packaging and transportation sustainability, will all likely be a function of whether temperature requirements for safe and efficacious vaccines will be as low as -80°C or end up falling in the +2-8°C range," it added.

Meanwhile, Indian airport operators and airlines are gearing up for transporting vaccines. The GMR Group, which operates airports at New Delhi and Hyderabad, has set up temperature-controlled zones ranging from +25°C to -20°C.

Delhi airport has two cargo terminals that provide Good Distribution Practice-certified temperature-controlled facility for handling temperature-sensitive cargo and has the capacity to handle over 1.5 lakh metric tonne per annum, while Hyderabad, a vaccine production hub, will be a key stakeholder in the global vaccine logistics chain with relevant facilities such as modern temperature-sensitive pharma and vaccine storage and processing zones, a firm spokesperson said.

