Home >News >World >Airlines push to reduce carbon footprint with greener fuels
United Airlines, which is aiming to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, first used biofuel in 2009 and started using it regularly in 2016

Airlines push to reduce carbon footprint with greener fuels

5 min read . 12:18 AM IST Olivia Bugault , Dieter Holger , The Wall Street Journal

In the coming decade, more sustainable jet fuels could help make flying greener

Can the world’s jet fuel ever be green?

Under pressure to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, airlines are experimenting with so-called sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF. The most advanced contender is biofuel, mainly made from cooking oil, animal fats, agricultural crops and unused wood, though it is a struggle to use on more than a small fraction of flights because of the lack of supply and the high costs. In the coming decade, different types of alternative fuels could make flying even cleaner.

