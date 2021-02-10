Airlines push to reduce carbon footprint with greener fuels

Airlines push to reduce carbon footprint with greener fuels5 min read . 12:18 AM IST

In the coming decade, more sustainable jet fuels could help make flying greener
Can the world’s jet fuel ever be green?
Under pressure to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, airlines are experimenting with so-called sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF. The most advanced contender is biofuel, mainly made from cooking oil, animal fats, agricultural crops and unused wood, though it is a struggle to use on more than a small fraction of flights because of the lack of supply and the high costs. In the coming decade, different types of alternative fuels could make flying even cleaner.
